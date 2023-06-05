Ortonville DDA awarded 15th consecutive accreditation

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville —On May 22, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority was awarded their 15th consecutive National Main Street Accreditation.

“Being awarded our 15th consecutive accreditation is an honor and a great testimony to the Ortonville community’s commitment to the balance between economic development and historical preservation,” said Courtney McClerren, Ortonville DDA President. “With the Main Street standards evolving, this accreditation assures the DDA that we are moving in a very positive direction for our community.”

There are six standards that the DDA is evaluated on, which include broad-based community and commitment to revitalization, inclusive leadership and organizational capacity, diversified funding and sustainable program operations, strategy-driven programming, preservation-based economic development and demonstrated impact and results. Ortonville is one of 862 Main Street programs nation-wide to receive accredited status.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 1,274 accredited and affiliate programs and their steadfast dedication to nurturing economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”