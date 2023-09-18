Oxford man dies in three car M-59 crash

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Rochester Hills — An Oxford resident died Monday from injuries he suffered in a crash involving three vehicles on M-59 in Rochester Hills that same day.

Lee James Hershman, 57, was driving eastbound on M-59 between John R. and Dequindre roads around 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 11 when his vehicle was truck by a pickup trick.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction unit said the truck was driving westbound on M-19 when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed the median through an ‘authorized vehicles only’ crossing and struck the victim’s car. He further struck the guardrails on both sides of M-59. The third vehicle in the incident was driven by a Pontiac resident, who was uninjured.

After striking the two vehicle, the truck continued across the roadway and collided with the right-side guardrail and came to a rest off the roadway.

Hershman was wearing his seatbelt, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from injuries shortly before midnight.

The pickup truck driver was a 25-year-old Brandon Township resident, and he remains in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call OCSO at 248-858-4950. The incident remains under investigation.