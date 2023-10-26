Patrick Herta

Patrick Donald Herta, longtime resident of Ortonville, passed away on October 24th, 2023. He was born May 16th, 1964, the son of Patrick A. Herta and Elfriede Jackson nee Kainz. He graduated Oxford High School, class of 1982, and married the love of his life, Denise Schumacher in May, 1990. Through 59 years of life, Pat’s charisma and kind heart endeared him to all he met. He was a sentimental man who devoted his life to supporting his family: if he wasn’t fixing something or solving your problem, he could be found dancing, making a joke, or adjusting the volume on the stereo (always just a little louder). Known for taking daily walks, he searched for peace on the dirt roads of Ortonville and in the forests of Kalkaska. As we mourn his loss, those that he leaves behind take solace knowing he has found that peace and that he departed Earth with his job well done.

He will be missed by his wife Denise; sons Patrick (Nikki), Dominic, and Jacob; sister Jackie (Jeff) and brother John (Renee); cherished friend and “brother” Rob Mason; mother-in-law Donna; sisters-in-law Dawn (Mike) and Heidi; nieces and nephews (Godson) Michael, Emily (Mario), William, Sabrina, Rocco, Kris (Emily), Nick (Emma), Spenser (Kelsie), Benjamin (Brooke), Margaret and countless other friends, cousins and family. In death he joins his mother Fritz (we’re sure they’re dancing) and father Patrick, as well as cherished father-in-law Dennis, friend Timmy and Rob’s Maria.

Pat’s life was a testament to generosity and goodwill. He will be sorely missed.