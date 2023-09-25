Paul Heusted

HEUSTED, Paul Clifford – of Atlas, Michigan, age 80, died peacefully at home on Friday, September 22,

2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Freedom Cross Ministries, G-3218 Kleinpell Street, Burton, MI 48529; Pastor Robyn Parker officiating. Service will also be available via Zoom, Meeting ID # – 339507048, Password # – 1. Interment immediately following the service in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 10 AM-12 PM Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Freedom Cross Ministries. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be brought to the service of laundry soap for the Y.W.C.A. Women’s Shelter or monetary may be sent to Ann Heusted.

Paul was born in Wheelock Hospital, Goodrich, Michigan on September 2, 1943, to DeForest and Elizabeth (Jones) Heusted. He was a graduate of Goodrich High School, Class of 1961. He received his master’s degree, Class of 1967, from Central Michigan University, majoring in Physical Education. During his 6 years of college, Paul was the

Manager of and traveled with the CMU football team plus oversaw their Field House activities. He also had stories about being in ROTC those years. Paul was employed by Davison School District until his retirement in 1991, as a high school Business teacher. He received an award for being Coach of Davison High School in 1969. Paul graduated from Faith Tech International Bible School in 1988, where he met his loving wife, Ann, of 38 years. He was an active Board Member of Freedom Cross Ministry, a founding member and Trustee of Goodrich/Atlas Area Historical Society. Paul was an avid reader, enjoyed researching and educating on current events, history, farming and biblical topics, in addition, in his younger days, he loved hunting, trapping, cross country skiing, gardening and photography with his own dark room. He closely

followed football, both any high school and Michigan State game – Go Green!

Paul is survived by his wife, Ann (Evans) Heusted; 2 sisters, Virginia “Ginny” (James) Green and Marcia Price; many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, DeForest and Elizabeth Heusted and brother-in-law, Russell Price.

Paul wants everyone to know “Jesus is King and of most supreme importance.