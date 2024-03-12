Public Notice: Atlas Township

Notice to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD will hold a TRUTH-IN-TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING on

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. “The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to

support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.” The proposed budget is

available for review from the Clerk’s office during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A special township board meeting will immediately follow the close of

the Public Hearing to adopt the 2024/2025 fiscal year budget. Physically challenged persons

needing assistance, or aid at the public hearing should contact the Township Clerk during regular

business office hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone

unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to: Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box

277, Goodrich, MI 48438; (810) 636-2548, FAX (810) 636-6244.

Posted by:

Katherine Vick

Atlas Township Clerk