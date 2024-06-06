Public Notice: Brandon Schools

PUBLIC NOTICE
Because the People Want to Know
BRANDON SCHOOLS
SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED 2024-2025 BUDGET
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 17, 2024, at 6:30 o’clock p.m., at the Brandon
School District, Central Office Board Room, 1025 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan, the
Board of Education of Brandon School District will hold a public hearing to consider the
District’s proposed 2024-2025 budget.
The Board may not adopt its proposed 2024-2025 budget until after a public hearing. A
copy of the proposed 2024-2025 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is
available for public inspection during normal business hours at 1025 S. Ortonville Rd.,
Ortonville, Michigan by Friday, June 14, 2024.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget
will be a subject of this hearing.
This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.
Jeff Zielke, Secretary