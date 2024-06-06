Public Notice: Brandon Schools

PUBLIC NOTICE

Because the People Want to Know

BRANDON SCHOOLS

SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED 2024-2025 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 17, 2024, at 6:30 o’clock p.m., at the Brandon

School District, Central Office Board Room, 1025 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan, the

Board of Education of Brandon School District will hold a public hearing to consider the

District’s proposed 2024-2025 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2024-2025 budget until after a public hearing. A

copy of the proposed 2024-2025 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is

available for public inspection during normal business hours at 1025 S. Ortonville Rd.,

Ortonville, Michigan by Friday, June 14, 2024.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget

will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Jeff Zielke, Secretary