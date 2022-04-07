Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
April 4, 2022
Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm.
Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball
Pledge of Allegiance
Approval of Agenda as amended
Reports
Consent Agenda
Unfinished Business
Approved:
Brandon Township Master Plan, with corrections
2022 Clean-up Contract with Bedrock Express, with changes.
New Business
Approved:
2022 West Nile Virus Program
County Drainage District Petition- Northwest Oakland Sanitary Sewer Project.
Village of Ortonville Building Inspection Official
Septemberfest Sub-Committee appointments
Parks & Rec. Employee Classification Change
Clerks’ Office Employee Hours Increase.
Lein Access for Ordinance Prosecution
Citizen Comments
Board Comments
Meeting adjourned: 7:50 pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Publish in The Citizen 4-9-22
