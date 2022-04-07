Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

April 4, 2022

Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm.

Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball

Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Agenda as amended

Reports

Consent Agenda

Unfinished Business

Approved:

Brandon Township Master Plan, with corrections

2022 Clean-up Contract with Bedrock Express, with changes.

New Business

Approved:

2022 West Nile Virus Program

County Drainage District Petition- Northwest Oakland Sanitary Sewer Project.

Village of Ortonville Building Inspection Official

Septemberfest Sub-Committee appointments

Parks & Rec. Employee Classification Change

Clerks’ Office Employee Hours Increase.

Lein Access for Ordinance Prosecution

Citizen Comments

Board Comments

Meeting adjourned: 7:50 pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 4-9-22