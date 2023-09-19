Public Notice: Brandon Township

Public notice

Charter Township of Brandon

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

2024 Program Year

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on the use of

Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00

p.m.at the Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462 for the purpose of hearing public

comments on the CDBG Program Year 2024 application in the approximate amount of $26,750.00 to fund eligible

projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend the hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in

person at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office at 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 until 12:00

p.m. Monday, October 2, 2023.

Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter will be

made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Contact Supervisor Jayson Rumball at 248-627-4915, 395 Mill St. for special

services.