Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

Because the People Want to Know

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2023

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF BRANDON TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Brandon Township who is not already registered, may

register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch

office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the

Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 23, 2023.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL

168.492) at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office, located at 395 Mill Street., Ortonville, MI 48462 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday 8:30 a.m. to Noon

• Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Election Day, Tuesday November 7th, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon School District will be voting on the following millage proposal as

presented and listed below:

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT:

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE COUNTIES OF OAKLAND AND LAPEER

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE

AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW

17.8706 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Brandon School District in the Counties of

Oakland and Lapeer, 1025 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 48462-8739, Telephone: 248-627-1800. A sample

ballot may be viewed at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/ or at the Brandon Township Clerk’s Office, 395 Mill St., Ortonville,

MI 48462

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the Clerk’s Office.

Roselyn Blair

Brandon Township Clerk