Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of Public Accuracy Test for the Special Election

November 7, 2023

To the qualified electors of Brandon Township:

Notice IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the Special Election on Tuesday, November 7th,

2023, has been scheduled for October 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. and the alternate day, will be October 31, 2023 at

10 a.m., if necessary, will be in the Brandon Township Municipal Meeting Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville,

MI. 48462.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer and programming being used to

tabulate results of the election meet the requirements of Michigan election law.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to

contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.