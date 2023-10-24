Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
Because the People Want to Know
BRANDON TOWNSHIP
Notice of Public Accuracy Test for the Special Election
November 7, 2023
To the qualified electors of Brandon Township:
Notice IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the Special Election on Tuesday, November 7th,
2023, has been scheduled for October 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. and the alternate day, will be October 31, 2023 at
10 a.m., if necessary, will be in the Brandon Township Municipal Meeting Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville,
MI. 48462.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer and programming being used to
tabulate results of the election meet the requirements of Michigan election law.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to
contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.