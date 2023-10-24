Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of Brandon Township:

Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in Brandon Township on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The polls

will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the following locations:

Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1025 S. Ortonville Rd. Ortonville, in the Cafeteria –Door #15

Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Precinct 4 – Living Water Church at Seymour Lake – 3050 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township

Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township

Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon School District will be voting on the following millage proposal as presented

and listed below:

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT:

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE COUNTIES OF OAKLAND AND LAPEER

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE

AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW

17.8706 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Brandon School District in the Counties

of Oakland and Lapeer, 1025 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 48462-8739, Telephone: 248-627-1800. A

sample ballot may be viewed at the Brandon Township Clerk’s Office, 395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 or on our website

at https://brandontownship.us/2020/10/15/voting-information/

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an

absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America, Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille.

Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in

advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.