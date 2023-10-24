Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
Because the People Want to Know
NOTICE OF ELECTION
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN
NOVEMBER 7, 2023 ELECTION
To the Qualified Electors of Brandon Township:
Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in Brandon Township on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The polls
will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At the following locations:
Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1025 S. Ortonville Rd. Ortonville, in the Cafeteria –Door #15
Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville
Precinct 4 – Living Water Church at Seymour Lake – 3050 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township
Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township
Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon School District will be voting on the following millage proposal as presented
and listed below:
BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT:
BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE COUNTIES OF OAKLAND AND LAPEER
OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL
EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE
AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW
17.8706 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS
Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Brandon School District in the Counties
of Oakland and Lapeer, 1025 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 48462-8739, Telephone: 248-627-1800. A
sample ballot may be viewed at the Brandon Township Clerk’s Office, 395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 or on our website
at https://brandontownship.us/2020/10/15/voting-information/
Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an
absent voter ballot.
To comply with the Help America, Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille.
Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in
advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.