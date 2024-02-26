Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing March 20, 2024

at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the

following appeals:

Appeal # 23-0016 Zoned R1-B Property ID #: 03-19-453-004

Schneider, Charles Existing Non-Conforming Lot of Record

Location: Vacant Property – E. Glass Road, Ortonville

Applicant requests variances from Section 46-215:

1. to allow a residential building to be constructed on an existing non-conforming lot that is 50’

wide (minimum 100’ width required), in violation by 50’.

2. to allow a residential building to be constructed 20’ from the total side yard setback (30’ total side

yard setback required, 10’ least side minimum required), in violation of 10’ total required.

Appeal # 23-0017 Zoned R1-B Property ID #: 03-19-453-005

Schneider, Charles Existing Non-Conforming Lots of Record

Location: Vacant Property – E. Glass Road, Ortonville

Applicant requests variances from Section 46-215:

1. to allow a residential building to be constructed on an existing non-conforming lot that is 50’

wide (minimum 100’ width required), in violation by 50’.

2. to allow a residential building to be constructed 20’ from the total side yard setback (30’ total side

yard setback required, 10’ least side minimum required), in violation of 10’ total required.

Appeal # 23-0018 Zoned R1-B Property ID #: 03-19-453-006

Schneider, Charles Existing Non-Conforming Lots of Record

Location: Vacant Property – E. Glass Road, Ortonville

Applicant requests variances from Section 46-215:

1. to allow a residential building to be constructed on an existing non-conforming lot that is 50’

wide (minimum 100’ width required), in violation by 50’.

2. to allow a residential building to be constructed 20’ from the total side yard setback (30’ total side

yard setback required, 10’ least side minimum required), in violation of 10’ total required.

Appeal # 24-0001 Zoned RE Property ID #: 03-09-200-035

Wojciechowski, Joe

Location: 950 N Hadley, Ortonville

1) Applicant requests variances from Section 46-448 (a) (6):

To allow a commercial sign to be located 7’ from the road right-of-way (15’ required), in

violation by 8’.

2) Applicant requests variances from Section 46-448 (Table A):

To allow a commercial sign to be 100 SF Total (@ 50 SF per side), (20 SF per side, 40 SF total

allowed), in violation by 60 SF.

Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission, 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929,

Ortonville, MI 48462 up until 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public

meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to

the start of the meeting.