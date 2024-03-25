Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing April 24, 2024 at

7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the

following appeals:

Appeal # 24-0002 Zoned RE Property ID #: 03-23-300-002

Roop, Cody

Location: 1529 S. Sashabaw Road

Applicant requests variance from Section 46-215 to allow an addition (attached garage) to be constructed

10’ from the side yard setback (25’ side yard setback required), in violation of 15’ required.

Appeal # 24-0003 Zoned RE Property ID #: 03-17-376-019

Lemons-Ehardt, Erin

Location: 1295 Rattlesnake Lane

Applicant requests variances from the following:

1. Section 46-215 to allow an accessory structure to be constructed 33’ from the front yard setback

(50’ required), in violation of 17’.

2. Section 46-242 (1) c, to construct a detached accessory in the front yard.

Appeal # 24-0004 Zoned RE Property ID #: 03-22-100-017

Dean, Dylan

Location: 3425 Burrus Court

Applicant requests variances from Section 46-242 (1) c, to construct a detached accessory in the front

yard.

Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission, 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929,

Ortonville, MI 48462 up until 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public

meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to

the start of the meeting.