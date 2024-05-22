Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

REQUEST FOR BIDS

The Charter Township of Brandon is seeking bids for the Brandon Township

Community Park Comfort Station. Work for this project consists of; soil erosion

measures, earthwork, site grading, 6” 21AA gravel path and picnic area, concrete

walkways on 4” sand, installation of a well, water service, installation of a septic system,

prefabricated concession stand with two (2) bathrooms, split rail fencing, recycled plastic

site benches, ADA parking bumper blocks and identification signage, recycled plastic

trash and recycle bins, and four (4) LED solar light poles.

Sealed bids may be mailed or delivered personally to the Office of the Brandon

Township Clerk Roselyn Blair at the following address by 4PM on Thursday, May 30,

2024. (Any bid submitted after 4PM will not be considered). Please label envelope as

below:

Attn: Clerk’s Office

“BID FOR PROPOSAL”

Brandon Township Community Park Comfort Station

395 Mill St., PO Box 929

Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

No faxed, emailed, or telephone proposals will be accepted.

BID OPENING: Friday, May 31, 2024, at 10AM

Conference Room

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill St. Ortonville, MI 48462

COPIES OF DOCUMENTS: Specifications are available on bidnetdirect.com or can be

requested via email from the Brandon Township Parks and Recreation Director John Hug

jhug@brandontownship.us.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill St., PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI

48462. Publish in The Citizen 5/25/2024.