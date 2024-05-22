Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP
REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Charter Township of Brandon is seeking bids for the Brandon Township
Community Park Comfort Station. Work for this project consists of; soil erosion
measures, earthwork, site grading, 6” 21AA gravel path and picnic area, concrete
walkways on 4” sand, installation of a well, water service, installation of a septic system,
prefabricated concession stand with two (2) bathrooms, split rail fencing, recycled plastic
site benches, ADA parking bumper blocks and identification signage, recycled plastic
trash and recycle bins, and four (4) LED solar light poles.
Sealed bids may be mailed or delivered personally to the Office of the Brandon
Township Clerk Roselyn Blair at the following address by 4PM on Thursday, May 30,
2024. (Any bid submitted after 4PM will not be considered). Please label envelope as
below:
Attn: Clerk’s Office
“BID FOR PROPOSAL”
Brandon Township Community Park Comfort Station
395 Mill St., PO Box 929
Ortonville, MI 48462-0929
No faxed, emailed, or telephone proposals will be accepted.
BID OPENING: Friday, May 31, 2024, at 10AM
Conference Room
Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill St. Ortonville, MI 48462
COPIES OF DOCUMENTS: Specifications are available on bidnetdirect.com or can be
requested via email from the Brandon Township Parks and Recreation Director John Hug
jhug@brandontownship.us.
Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill St., PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI
48462. Publish in The Citizen 5/25/2024.