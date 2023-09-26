Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST FOR CONDITIONAL USE AUTHORIZATION

Public Notice is hereby given that the Village of Goodrich Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing

on MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. located in the lower level of the Village of Goodrich

Municipal Building, 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 (810) 636-2570. THE PURPOSE OF THIS

PUBLIC HEARING IS FOR A CONDITIONAL USE REQUEST (#PL2023-925CU) LOCATED AT 10214 HEGEL

ROAD – SOUTHEAST CORNER OF HEGEL ROAD AND SENECA STREET, GOODRICH, MI 48438 FROM:

JONATHAN AND CASEY SCHLINKER, PETITIONERS. The Petitioners are requesting approval to utilize the

building as rentable, indoor and outdoor community assembly space for small private or public groups.

The property is currently zoned as CBD -Central Business District. The public is welcome to attend and

comment. Physically challenged person(s) needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact

the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk Title VI Coordinator during regular business hours and not

less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can

call or send their comments to the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk Title VI Coordinator, P.O. Box

276, Goodrich, Michigan 48438 (810) 636-2570 Fax (810) 636-8886.