Public Notice: Goodrich Cemetery Association

Public
Notice
The Annual Public Meeting of the
Goodrich Cemetery Association
will be held on
Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM
at the Atlas Township Hall/Office
7386 S. Gale Road – Grand Blanc, MI 48439
The annual meeting will be followed immediately by the regular business
meeting of the Goodrich Cemetery Association.
The Historic Goodrich Cemetery Association is a 501c(13) non-profit organization. The cemetery is
maintained by volunteers dedicated to serving the community and the families of individuals who
are interred within this local historic community cemetery.
Meeting notice posted on March 26, 2020