Public Notice: Goodrich Cemetery Association

Public

Notice

The Annual Public Meeting of the

Goodrich Cemetery Association

will be held on

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM

at the Atlas Township Hall/Office

7386 S. Gale Road – Grand Blanc, MI 48439

The annual meeting will be followed immediately by the regular business

meeting of the Goodrich Cemetery Association.

The Historic Goodrich Cemetery Association is a 501c(13) non-profit organization. The cemetery is

maintained by volunteers dedicated to serving the community and the families of individuals who

are interred within this local historic community cemetery.

Meeting notice posted on March 26, 2020