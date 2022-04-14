Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 4/11/2022
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Budget Amendments
Special Board Meeting Minutes 3/9/2022
Board Minutes Twp / Fire 3/14/2022
PRESENTATION
CISMA Presentation
Holly Oaks Presentation
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Master Plan Overlay
Approved MDOT Permit Resolution
Approved Purchase of Emergency Vehicle for Fire Department
Approved WOTA Transit Interlocal Agreement
Approved Document Scanning
Approved May 2022 as Mental Health Month
Approved Fishbeck Engineering Fee
Discussed Marihuana Ordinances
Approved Lawncare Contract with Michigan Outdoor Service
FIRE BOARD
Reviewed Calls and Current Happenings
Approved Hiring of Sam Oliveri
Jenell Keller
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 4-16-22