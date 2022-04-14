Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

The Groveland Township Board at its regular meeting held on April 11, 2022 did adopt Ordinance 221. An Ordinance amending Chapter 54, Sec. 54-506, Article 3, Division 17, of the Groveland Township Zoning Ordinance, to add the Dixie Highway Overlay District Design Standards.

This Ordinance shall become effective eight (8) days after publication. A complete copy of this ordinance is on file at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442. Phone 248-634-4152

Patricia Back, Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 4-16-22