Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Groveland Township County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.at the following locations:

Precinct 2 – Fire Station #1 14645 Dixie Hwy., Holly

Please take notice that Groveland Township will be voting on:

Bonding Proposal Holly Area School District

Shall Holly Area School District, Oakland County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Ninety-Seven Million Dollars ($97,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new middle school building, a new construction trades building, and a new athletic restroom/concession/storage building; remodeling furnishing and equipping and re-equipping school facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school facilities; and remodeling, preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds, athletic fields, athletic facilities, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposal bonds in 2022, under current law, is 3.27 mills ($3.27 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The minimum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.52 mills ($3.52 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $48,905,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.grovelandtownship.net follow the link to Secretary of State they may also be obtained at the Groveland Township Office.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Groveland Township clerk’s office.

Posted by Patricia Back, Groveland Township Clerk,

4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi. 48442

248-634-4152

