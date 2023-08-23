Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing, on

September 12, 2023 at 7:00pm, at the Groveland Township offices, located at 4695

Grange Hall Road in Holly.

The Purpose of this public hearing is as follows:

 PH23-0008: Beau Cook, Owner of 955 Hollyview Ln., parcel ID# G -02-18-400-

015, zoned RE/F, requests a variance (VNC23-0004) to Chapter 54, Article V,

Division 4, Section 54-616 (2), to allow an accessory building to be erected in

the front yard instead of the side or rear yard, with not like materials of the

house and 800 sqft larger than the ordinance allows.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business

hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at

the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.