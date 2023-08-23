Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing, on
September 12, 2023 at 7:00pm, at the Groveland Township offices, located at 4695
Grange Hall Road in Holly.
The Purpose of this public hearing is as follows:
PH23-0008: Beau Cook, Owner of 955 Hollyview Ln., parcel ID# G -02-18-400-
015, zoned RE/F, requests a variance (VNC23-0004) to Chapter 54, Article V,
Division 4, Section 54-616 (2), to allow an accessory building to be erected in
the front yard instead of the side or rear yard, with not like materials of the
house and 800 sqft larger than the ordinance allows.
Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business
hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at
the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.