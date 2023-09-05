Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold the regular monthly meeting
on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland
Township Offices, located at, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. With in this
meeting there will be a Public Hearing (PH23-0009) regarding the following:
Approve or Deny rezoning (RZ23-0001) of parcel ID # 02-29-251-004, 15312
Dixie, from Commercial to Light Industrial. Property use will be Landscaping
Business/storage. This property is in the Dixie Overlay district.
Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business
hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at
the Township Office one week prior to the night of the meeting. You may also email
your comments to building.planning@grovelandtownship.net
Danielle Willcock, Groveland Township – Building, Planning and Zoning Administrator