Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold the regular monthly meeting

on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland

Township Offices, located at, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. With in this

meeting there will be a Public Hearing (PH23-0009) regarding the following:

Approve or Deny rezoning (RZ23-0001) of parcel ID # 02-29-251-004, 15312

Dixie, from Commercial to Light Industrial. Property use will be Landscaping

Business/storage. This property is in the Dixie Overlay district.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business

hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at

the Township Office one week prior to the night of the meeting. You may also email

your comments to building.planning@grovelandtownship.net

Danielle Willcock, Groveland Township – Building, Planning and Zoning Administrator