Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS – 2024

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Groveland will hold a public

hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing

will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the township office

located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 for the purpose of hearing

public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2024 application in the approximate

amount of $7,150 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested

to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at

Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 until the day

of the public hearing, November 14, 2023 by 4:00pm. Arrangements to

reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or

interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Groveland Township

offices are closed on Fridays and request to reasonably accommodate special

needs should be received by the close of business Thursday, November 9th by

4:00pm. Contact Jenell Keller at 248-634-4152 (ext. 101) or

clerk@grovelandtownship.net for special needs or further information.