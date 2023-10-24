Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS – 2024
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Groveland will hold a public
hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing
will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the township office
located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 for the purpose of hearing
public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2024 application in the approximate
amount of $7,150 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested
to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at
Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 until the day
of the public hearing, November 14, 2023 by 4:00pm. Arrangements to
reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or
interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Groveland Township
offices are closed on Fridays and request to reasonably accommodate special
needs should be received by the close of business Thursday, November 9th by
4:00pm. Contact Jenell Keller at 248-634-4152 (ext. 101) or
clerk@grovelandtownship.net for special needs or further information.