Public Notice: Groveland Township

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF GROVELAND TOWNSHIP:

NOTICE is hereby given that a special election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The polls will be open from 7am-8pm at the following locations:

PRECINCT 1: 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442

PRECINCT 3: 3085 Grange Hall Rd, Ortonville, MI 48462

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the following schools will be voting on the following:

BRANDON PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

BRANDON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

IN THE COUNTIES OF OAKLAND AND LAPEER

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW

17.8706 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

GOODRICH AREA SCHOOLS:

GOODRICH AREA SCHOOLS

IN THE COUNTIES OF GENESEE, OAKLAND, AND LAPEER

SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL

1 MILL FOR 10 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk's office, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI

48442, Telephone: 248-634-4152. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an

absentee voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille.

Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance

of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.