Public Notice: Groveland Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
Because the People Want to Know
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
The regular meetings of the Groveland Township Board, the Planning Commission Board,
and Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on the following dates for the 2024 year. Meetings
are at 7:00pm at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442.
Township Meetings Zoning Board of Appeals Planning Commission
January 8
February 12
March 11
April 8
May 13
June 10
July 8
August 12
September 9
October 15 (Tuesday)
November 12 (Tuesday)
December 9
(as needed)
February 13
April 9
June 11
August 13
October 8
(as needed)
January 23
March 26
May 28
July 23
September 24
November 26
Submitted by:
Jenell Keller, Clerk of Groveland Township, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442.
This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as
amended (MCL 41.72a (2,3)) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.