PUBLIC NOTICE

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

The regular meetings of the Groveland Township Board, the Planning Commission Board,

and Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on the following dates for the 2024 year. Meetings

are at 7:00pm at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442.

Township Meetings Zoning Board of Appeals Planning Commission

January 8

February 12

March 11

April 8

May 13

June 10

July 8

August 12

September 9

October 15 (Tuesday)

November 12 (Tuesday)

December 9

(as needed)

February 13

April 9

June 11

August 13

October 8

(as needed)

January 23

March 26

May 28

July 23

September 24

November 26

Submitted by:

Jenell Keller, Clerk of Groveland Township, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442.

This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as

amended (MCL 41.72a (2,3)) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.