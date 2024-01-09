Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS
Groveland Twp. Board 1/8/2024
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Budget Amendments
Board Minutes Twp /Fire 12/11/2023
Presentations
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Assessor Contract
Discussed Groveland Township Consumers Energy Natural Gas Savings
Approved Appointing a New BZA Board Member-Scott Williamson
Approved Budget Meeting Workshop Feb 7 2024; 10am
Approved 2024 MTA Conference for Clerk & Treasurer
FIRE BUSINESS
Reviewed Calls & Recent Business
Laura Baughey
Recording Secretary
