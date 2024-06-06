Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE ZONING
BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing regarding a requested Variance 911
Evergreen Ridge, on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Brondon Township Office
395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462.
All interested citizens are requested to attend the Public Hearing. Public comments may be
submitted in writing or presented orally at the time of the meeting.
If you are unable to be present at the Public Hearing, please submit your written comments
to the Village Manager, 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, BEFORE the scheduled
Public Hearing.
For further information, please contact Amber Willson, Village Clerk, at 248-627-4976.
NOTE: Anyone planning to attend the meeting who requiresspecial assistance under the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the Village Office at 248-627-4976 seventy-two
(72) hours before the meeting. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00
p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE ZONING