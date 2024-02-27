Public Notice: Small Urban Program

Notice of Small Urban Program Public Meeting for the Residents of the Goodrich-Ortonville Area The Genesee-Lapeer-Shiawassee Region V Planning and Development Commission (GLS Region V) will be holding a Small Urban Program meeting. You are invited to participate in this meeting, to be held on Monday, March 11th, 2024, at 1:30 pm at the Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462. Cities, villages, transit agencies, and road commissions located within or serving urbanized areas, as defined by U.S. Census with a population of 5,000 to 50,000, are eligible to receive federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds from the Small Urban Program. During a call for projects, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) requests that eligible areas submit road and transit capital projects for funding consideration. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed FY 2024 project changes within the Small Urban Area boundary. The Small Urban Area includes the Village of Goodrich and a small area around the Village of Goodrich under the jurisdiction of the Genesee County Road Commission, and the Village of Ortonville and a small area around the Village of Ortonville under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission for Oakland County. The GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission will furnish reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities upon request. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services and persons with Limited English Proficiency should contact the Planning and Development Commission by writing or calling the following: McKenna Dutkiewicz, Planner GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission 1101 Beach Street, Room 111 Flint, Michigan 48502 telephone: 810-257-3010 e-mail: mdutkiewicz@geneseecountymi.gov website: www.gcmpc.org Michigan Relay Center: Dial 711 or 1-800-649-3777 “An Equal Opportunity Organization”