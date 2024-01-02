Randolph Connop

CONNOP, RANDOLPH EDWARD of Ortonville, Michigan, passed away at home December 27, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73 and held on until he could meet his newest granddaughter, born December 1, 2023. Randolph was born April 4, 1950 in Stratford, Ontario, Canada to the late Edward L. and Elinore J. (nee: Astrop) Connop. He married the former Susan Marie Richens October 27, 1973 in Taylor, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Connop; three children, Ryan Skye (Jennifer Kendrick) Connop, Bethany Marie (Jimmy Rodgers) Connop and Hannah Joy (Daniel) Rayner; four grandchildren, Autumn Skye Connop, Logan Daniel Rayner, Abigail Marie Rayner and Gracie Marie Rodgers; one sister, Vicki (Larry) McKenna; one brother, Gary P. (Mary) Connop. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Army service in Medical Supply. He retired as a Master Electrician from Henry Ford College. He loved music, being outdoors in nature, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is with the Lord now, his body free from cancer, and that they will see him again one day in heaven. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com