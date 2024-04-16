Rob Prater

PRATER, Rob R.; born on January 23, 1953 in Pineville, Kentucky to Warren and Pearla Prater; of Ortonville formerly of Clarkston; entered eternal life April 14, 2024 at the age of 71; husband of Charlotte for 43 years; father of Heather Prater, Gayle (Rick) Schleben and Tina (Jason) Parry; grandpa “Poppy” of Delaney (T.J.) Falkenhagen, Morgan Ireland, Rikkie Schleben and Alizabeth Parry; brother of Mike Prater and the late Candy Mapes. Rob graduated from Clarkston High School. He was a member of Waypoint Church, who loved his church family and attending Bible studies. He enjoyed solving puzzles, playing video games, taking long drives and time spent at the family cabin in Skidway Lake. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, April 19th from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Saturday, April 20th at 10:00am at the funeral home. Graveside service Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Waypoint Church Compassionate Care Fund ( 8400 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48348). Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com