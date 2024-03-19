Ronald Thompson

RONALD (Ron) WILLIAM THOMPSON was born on 13 Aug 1947 in Flint, Genesee County, Michigan, USA.

He died on 16 Mar 2024 in Grand Blanc, Genesee County Michigan (Ascension Hospital Grand Blanc, Michigan). He was married to Peggy Irene Holloway, daughter of Will Holloway and Enid Mae McDonald. Ron and Peggy were married on 02 Jun 1973 in Methodist Church on Richfield Road, Flint, Genesee County, Michigan.

Ron graduated from Kearsley High School in 1965. He then hired into Buick Motor Division General Motors. He took military leave at Buick to serve in the United States Air Force, from March of 1966 to January 1970, serving with the Triple Nickel, or 555th, Fighter Weapons Wing. He served in Viet Nam, and Thailand. He was a Jet Engine mechanic. He would fly in and recover downed aircrafts to salvage parts, or repair them. He then served at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, outside of Las Vegas until 1970.

Returning to Flint, he met and married his wife, Peggy Holloway. He became a Machine Repair Apprentice aka a Machinist, later he was promoted to Skilled Trades Supervisor at Buick Motor Division Flint, in 1973. He worked there for thirty years. He transferred to GM’s Lake Orion plant and was a supervisor there. During this time, he achieved a private pilot’s license through Skybolt Aviation.

Ron also worked as an OTR truck driver for Chieftain, E.L. Hollingsworth of Flint, Michigan. He drove for Stevens Transport of Dallas, Texas, Transport America of Eagan, Minnesota, and WDS of Mt Pleasant, Michigan. Ron also did volunteer work for Goodrich Area Schools, coaching T-ball, working Bingo to fundraise and so on. Sitting around was not Ron’s style, so since the end of 2012 he contracted himself and his pickup truck to deliver 5th Wheels and Trailers for RV Transport companies. Peggy went with him on many of these trips where they saw the whole country visiting every state except Alaska and Hawaii. They would laugh, because he would run into someone he knew all over the country. His favorite company was called Synergy Transport, with Judy Jordan as his favorite dispatcher, he was grateful that they let him work until he became too ill in 2023, due to T-Cell Lymphoma. He was treated at UofM for over a year with no success. There is a cure for Cancer, we pray they find it and publish it for the world.

Peggy said Ron was simply the nicest man she had ever met! He was generous to a fault, helping to care for his children, mother, his mother-in-law, and his sister-in-law, Becky and her husband David. He is survived by his children, Jason, Rachel and Nathan all of whom were graduates from Goodrich Area Schools, all graduated college.

Jesus and the Holy Spirit escorted him home to be with the LORD.

Ronald is survived by his wife of fifty years Peggy (Holloway) Thompson; children Jason, Rachel and Nathan Thompson; grandchildren Owen, Grady and Morgan Thompson; brother Fred Thompson and his children Traci Bukowsky, Kelli Bradshaw and Michael Thompson; brother in law and close friend David Smith; sister in law Becky Smith and her children William Smith, Shawana Bigelow, Chris Smith and their children; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Wilmer Thompson and Margaret Jones, children America Myssouri, Florida Keysa and Ian Andrew Thompson, brother James Thompson, sister in law Connie Thompson.

In lieu of flowers: Ron would say: vote Trump, MAGA.