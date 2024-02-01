Sheila Warren

Connect on Linked in

WARREN, SHEILA H. of Ortonville, Michigan, died on January 30,

2024. She was 80. Sheila was born October 9, 1943 in Clawson,

Michigan to the late Hugar and Brookie (nee: Smith) Smith. She

married the late James E. Warren on November 23, 1960. He died

on June 8, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Terry)

Larson; three grandchildren, Christy (Jeremy) Pinson, Shelly

(Brandon) Schudlich and Nicole Larson; 10 great-grandchildren, Kain,

Juliana, Jessie, Bella, Christopher, Aryah, Ja’maree, Emma, Skylar

and Adelle; three sisters, Elecia Smith, Cindy Faulkner and Marsha

Smith; she was preceded in death by her one son, James L. Warren

and six brothers and sisters. Sheila was former member of the

Jaycee’s. She was always very social belonging to a card club that

moved around to different homes in the area for their card games.

She was involved with her late husband Jim with the Flaming Pistons

Car Club. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday,

February 3, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street,

Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Interment will

be at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on

Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial

contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation.

Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence

to the family please visit www.villagefh.com