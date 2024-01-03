Steve Spratt

Steve Joseph Spratt, age 81, of Goodrich, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Steve Joseph Spratt was born January 1, 1942, in Pontiac, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Jack and Betty Spratt. Also, his two sisters, Diane, Jacqueline, his brother-in-laws; Ron Carrell, and Mark Lundgren. Steve leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Arlene and their children, Audrey (Michael) Hatchew and Holly (Brian) McCarthy who were by his side. As well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Matthew Hathew, Logan McCarthy, Jaiden Hatchew and 6 others. Also, his sister in-law, Ilene (Punk) Lundgren, and many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Steve graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1960. Worked for GM for 35 years, retired at 50 to follow his dream of farming. He was lovingly referred to as “The Chickenman”.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, January 8, 2024 at St. John Catholic Church, 404 N. Dayton St, Davision, Michigan 48423. Rev. Fr. Andrew Czajkowski will officiate with cremation to follow. Steve’s family will be present to receive friends at Detroit Cremation Society, 8253 S. Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm. On Sunday evening, family, friends and parish will gather to pray the Rosary at 6:00 pm followed by a Knight of Columbus service conducted by the KofC Council #6742 and a 4th Degree Chalice Ceremony conducted by the Fourth Degree Assembly #0523. On Monday, Steve will be taken to church to lie in state from Noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Steven’s Tribute Wall at detroitcremationsociety.com.