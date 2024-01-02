Tarri Hughes

HUGHES, TARRI DAYLE of Saginaw, Michigan, died on January

1, 2024. She was 66. Tarri was born September 1, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Stanley and Betty Lou (nee: George) Helgemo. She is survived by her two children, Kyle Hughes and Kaitlyn (Brennen) Benedict; two grandchildren, Breyden and Avaleia Benedict; one brother, Tim (Jill) Helgemo; one sister, Holly (Dave) Riley; four nieces and nephews, Kara, Jacob, Matthew and Megan. Tarri received her BSN from Northern Michigan University and began her career in Nursing. She was a wonderfully gifted nurse having worked in Labor and Delivery for many years. She was a very Godly women and loved her grandbabies immensely. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will be at Goodrich Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com