Terrance ‘Terry’ Rylance

RYLANCE, TERRANCE F. “TERRY” of Ortonville, Michigan passed away peacefully at the Ridge of Goodrich on January 5, 2024 at the age of 73.

Terry was born August 8, 1950 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Francis G. and Virginia M. (nee: Gordon) Rylance. He graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows High School in Farmington. He was a 1972 graduate of Northern Michigan University with a B.S. degree in business. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. It was there that he met the love of his life, Susan Kay Luke. They were married, on October 28, 1972 in Marquette, Michigan. His pride and joy were his family, leaving behind his wife, Sue of 51 years; six children, Stephen (Andrea) Rylance, Brendan (Cynthia) Rylance, Stacie (Daniel) Eby, Melissa (Brent) Veldhouse, Kirk (Beth) Rylance and Danica (Calvin) Korson; grandchildren, Madelynn, Meghan, Jaidyn, Reagan, Nolan, Bennett, Noah, Ethan, Anabel, Mason, Luke and Nora; two brothers, Kevin (Heidi) Rylance and Mark (Kim) Rylance; and many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Giana; one brother, Patrick Rylance; his in-laws, James and Ruth Luke. Terry retired from Ford Motor Company after 32 ½ years of service, with five of those years spent with Visteon. He was a longtime member and Past President of the Ortonville Lions Club. A member of the Village Church of Ortonville and the Anybody’s Golf League. He was a past member of Calvary Lutheran Church of Clarkston and Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church of Ortonville. His happy place was their cottage on the lake at St. Helen, Michigan. He was always willing to take anyone out on a sunset cruise on his pontoon. He loved to fish, deer hunt and play golf, mostly at Goodrich Country Club. Anyone who knew Terry, knew he loved to tell a good joke and was a great story teller! He will be dearly missed. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com