Terry Busha

BUSHA, TERRY LEROY of Ortonville, Michigan; Died April 2, 2021. He was 71.

Terry was born on July 7, 1949 in Flint, Michigan to the late Charles and Margaret (nee: Richmond) Busha. He married Deborah Campbell on August 21, 1971 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Flint, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Busha; three sons, Chad Busha, Jason (Kelly) Busha and Jeffrey (Nicole) Busha; four grandchildren, Victoria Busha, Aubree Busha, Benjamin Busha and Sara Busha; two brothers, Tom (MaryAnn) Busha and Chuck Busha; three sisters, Debbie Busha, Jeanie (Mike) Paulson and Kathy Mellon. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. His funeral will be livestreamed at www.villagefh.com Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear a mask. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com