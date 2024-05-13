Township clerk earns state designation

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan
Brandon Twp. —Brandon Township Clerk Roselyn Blair was awarded the Michigan Professional Municipal Clerk designation by the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks.
To receive this designation, a clerk must go through a minimum of 120 hours if educational programming over a three-year period, and mist continue to obtain education points to maintain the certification.
“As an elected clerk, it’s very important to grow individually and professionally so that I can do my job to the best of my ability for the people,” said Blair.
The Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks believes a focus on education is essential for municipal clerks to provide informed, quality leadership for their communities in the face of constant legislative change and increased demands on Michigan’s public servants.
