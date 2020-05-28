Village mural complete

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Those coming into town will be welcomed back in a big way. The new mural at 437 Mill St. is a collaboration project with the Downtown Development Authority, the Planning Commission and the owners of the building.

“I am beyond happy with the mural Kevin Burdick painted for our community,” said Melanie Nivelt, Planning Commissioner and Mural Task Force member. “It was amazing to see him complete this project in roughly two and a half days. All the small details and beautiful highlights using only spray paint is just incredible.”

The mural features a depiction of the Yolande House that began in the 1870s and burned down in December of 1974. It was where the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation is now.

“It changed hands many times during those years and offered rooms from $2 a night and grew the downtown area along with the train depot,” said Nivelt. “It was truly a one of a kind, very large hotel for such a rural area. People came from all over to visit and eat the famous chicken dinners. For many people born and raised in our community, this hotel brings back wonderful memories.”

The mural is an effort to welcome people back to the downtown area once the current COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted for businesses in the area.

“I hope it brings smiles to people’s faces in such unprecedented times,” said Nivelt. “And just as important, I hope that if proves that great things can happen for our village when we work together.”