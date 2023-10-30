By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Lapeer — At 5 p.m., Dec. 10, K9 Stray Rescue League is hosting their annual W’h’ines for K9 fundraiser.

Attendees will be provided a five-course meal with wine parings, and proceed will go towards pet care for surrendered and rescued animals. This year the event will be hosted at the Lapeer Country Club, 3786 Hunt Road, Lapeer.

Anyone looking to sponsor a table or to register for the event can do so at k9stray.com. Cost is $60 per person. To pay by cash or check, call Sue at 248-627-3919. There will be silent auctions and raffles during the event.