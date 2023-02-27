Abney tallies 1,000 points in stellar BHS career

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Riley Abney needs just a few more shots for the record book.

The 5 feet 9 inch junior and three year starter on the Blackhawks Varsity Girls Basketball team tallied her 1,000 point on Feb. 17 in a win against Flint Metro League foe Corunna. She needed just 25 of the 29 points she scored that night. The next milestone will be the Brandon High School Varsity record of 1,159 points held by Savannah Stedman who graduated in 2006 and went on to play for the Northwestern University Wildcats.

“It’s all about hard work and putting up hundreds of shots,” said Abney, 17. “I spend a lot of time just dribbling the ball and playing travel basketball. About sixth grade I just fell in love with the sports and put the hours in to excel.”

So far, Oakland University, Central Michigan, University of Toledo, Cleveland State, Columbia University in New York has expressed an interest in Abney’s post high school basketball career.