Area businesses donations to upgrade weight room

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Sept. 25, the Goodrich Schools Board of Education voted 7-0 to accept two donations totaling $85,782.06 to upgrade the high school weight room.

Nicolas Burnett, owner of Genesee, Oakland and Lapeer counties-based Flat Rock, Adult Foster Care & Behavioral Care, and Steve Blevins, owner of Flint-based Extreme Precision Screw Products have each donated $42,891.03 to fund the purchase of fitness equipment.

“The contributions are very valuable,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “This will have a long term impact on the health and well being of our students, providing them with access to facilities and resources for physical fitness and strength training in our school community. This would not be happening without this generous donation. We are very appreciative.”

The school building and site committee met earlier this year to discuss what could be done with the high school weight room.

“In that journey we had a generous donation,” said Baszler. “The put together a very comprehensive plan as to how to make this work.”

In April, the current athletic coaches gathered for input regarding the pending upgrades to the weight room, said Rob McRae, school athletic director.

“We had about a dozen coaches attend the meeting from a variety of school sports,” said McRae.

From that meeting coaches suggested the funds be used for better functioning equipment, new floors in the weight room and a lighter colored room.