Avondale 17-Brandon 14

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.— On Aug. 31, the Brandon Blackhawks Varsity Football team dropped their home opener 17-14 to the Avondale Yellow Jackets.

“Tough loss,” said Head Coach Brad Zube. “I was very proud of our effort, we certainly had our chances. This was a very physical game.”

BHS Junior #9 Lance Briolat completed nine of 16 passes for 160 yards and accounted for both scores with a one yard touchdown run and a 10 yard pass to BHS Junior # 18 Danny Protiva. BHS Senior #20 Drew Hickmott; BHS Sophomore #2 Luke Hanson and BHS Senior #23 Austin Simonsen all rushed for more than 60 yards. Hickmott caught five passes for 90 yards.

On defense BHS Senior #33 Jake Difalco had 17 tackles and BHS Senior Isaac Miller tallied 13.

“The first game of the year was a great night honoring the communities First Responders and military personnel as well as the legacy of Deputy Eric Overall,” said Zube. The Blackhawks, now 1-1 open Flint Metro League, play Sept. 8 at home with Corunna.