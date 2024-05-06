Blackhawks sweep Cavaliers in twinbill

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — On April 29, the Brandon Blackhawk Varsity Baseball team swept a doubleheader over the Corunna Cavaliers.

The Blackhawks provided solid defense in the 3-2 win. The game winning run was scored by BHS Albert Rowe in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the nightcap, the Blackhawks topped the Cavaliers 3-1.

“We played solid defense with a great look-up throw from BHS Senior Will Hubble to BHS Junior Lance Briolat for throw out at third base,” said Head Coach Greg Glover. “Ben Misenar applied the tag for the out and the biggest play of the game.”