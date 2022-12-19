Blackhawks top Kearsley 48-35

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.— In a Flint Metro League crossover game Tuesday night, the Brandon Lady Blackhawks defeated Kearsley by the final score of 48-35.

After a sluggish start in the second of back-to-back games to start the week, the Blackhawks outscored their opponents 29-7 in the second and third quarters to pull away for the win.

Brandon was led by Riley Abney with 33 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists, Jada Brady with 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, and Lily Harvey with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.