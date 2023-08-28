Boys Soccer: Goodrich 9-Davison 1

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.— On Aug. 28 the Martians Boys Varsity Soccer team defeated Davison. 9-1 at home on goals from eight different players.

“This was a great team win,” said Veteran Coach Evan Huizenga. Great for these players and the team to come together and work this well on the field.”

Goals from: John Pringle (2), Nolan Polasek, Peyton Mullane, Calvin Koczara, Parker Jerome, Brady Mikels, Carson Raether, and Chase Richardson. Assists from: Ben Ashley (2), Mullane (2), Gavin Halicek, and Drake Ocwieja.

Team is 1-1 and moving toward the Flint Meteo League schedule.

Peyton Mullane was voted by his peers as Player of the Game.