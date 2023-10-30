Brandon 40-Eastpointe 0

By David Fleet

Editor

Eastpointe — On Oct. 20, the Brandon Blackhawk Varsity Football (5-4) team shutout the Eastpointe Shamrocks (1-8) 40-0 in a non-league road game. The win locked up the Blackhawk’s eighth consecutive MHSAA playoff spot. The Blackhawks opened the first round at Goodrich.

“The boys played well on Friday night,” said Zube.

The Blackhawk defense was tough on the Shamrocks giving up just two first downs all night.

BHS Sr. #20 Drew Hickmott had 100 all purpose yards with two touchdowns, BHS Soph. #2 Luke Hanson also had 100 all purpose yards with two touchdowns and BHS Sr. #23 Austin Simonsen tallied 95 yards and one touchdown.

“The post season opens against the top seed Goodrich, we’ll be ready to play,” he said. “They have been our first round in the playoffs the past few years.”

“We were down just 14-0 at the end of the third quarter in the Goodrich game earlier this season,” said Zube. “ We will play tough and Blackhawk football. The Martians are number one in D4 for a reason they are a great football team.”

On Oct. 6, the Martians defeated the Blackhawks 48-0. On Oct. 28, 2022 the Martians defeated the Blackhawks 42-14 in the first round of the 2022 playoffs at Goodrich.