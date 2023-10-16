Brandon slips by Owosso 3-2

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.— The Brandon Blackhawk Varsity Volleyball team defeated the Owosso Trojans on Oct. 4 at Brandon High School in five sets 3-2. The fifth and deciding game was 16-14.

BHS Soph. Preslea Hanson 8 kills, Hanna Pardon 10 kills, Gabby Brentnall with 12 kills. Senior Sophia Kulaga took on the bulk of the receptions and digs with a 97% reception rate and 29 digs.

“Our strong side hitters are working double time, setting a 6-2 together from the back row and attacking the left side from the front,” said Head Coach Tarynn Minegar. “Hanna and Gabby had excellent communication in achieving this against Owosso.”

Hanna contributed 25 assists along with her 10 kills and Gabby contributed 16 assists to go with her 12 kills.”

“I am really proud of how the girls fought to come back from the losses in games two and three,” she said. “They made a decision to play one point at a time and hung in for a great outcome at the very end.”

The Oct. 4 matchup was the PINK game, coined “Fight like a Girl”.

Thirty-three players and four coaches recognized someone close to them who had gone through a cancer battle or was close to someone who passed. Each team created a gift basket through donations to raffle off at the event. In doing so, Brandon volleyball raised $850 that was donated to Metavivor of Michigan.

Metavivor directs 100% of all donations to increasing awareness of advanced breast cancer and equity in research for patient support.