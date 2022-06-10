Celebrate America: Ortonville Fireworks set for july 3

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville— At dusk, July 3, the Ortonville Fireworks will be launched from the Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Road.

The Friends of AMOS has partnered with Real Estate One Ortonville, 875 S. Ortonville Road to raise funds for the event. Twenty-five food trucks will be in the parking lot at the Brandon High School. High School parking lots will be open.

“With all events back in full swing, the Friends of AMOS and Ortonville DDA would love to have the community come out and enjoy a night of great food, great company, and an amazing display of patriotism with our annual fireworks display,” said Courtney McClerren, DDA President/Friend of AMOS. “Please donate and help make this year‘s event truly spectacular.”

“The cost of fireworks has increased 30 percent from last year so we really can use all the help we can.”

The REO Charitable Foundation will match the donations collected at 50 percent level and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. In addition fireworks collection boxes are around town at local stores. On June 11-12 mention the Friends of AMOS at Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road with a purchase and 10 percent will be donated to the fireworks.