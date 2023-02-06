Chips off the ‘cold’ block: Area carvers compete at Snowfest 2023

By David Fleet

Editor

Frankenmuth — The Goodrich Hometeam finished in 6th place with “The Wave” and an 11th place with “The Carriage” in the high school competition. There were 16 high school teams competing at Snowfest.

The local teams were at a disadvantage on Friday following an early morning head-on collision on M-15 near Atherton Road in Davison Township.

A team coach and three student carvers were hit head-on by a car who crossed the line on M-15 shortly after they left for Frankenmuth. The road conditions were icy at the time of the crash. All four survived and were home later that day despite the car rolling on its side. “Obviously it was hard for the team members who were up there carving to be focused,” said Donna Kirby, parent volunteer.

“A team from one of the schools up there shared a carver and an alternate for Hometeam arrived to fill in as well. Needless to say, it was not the day we were hoping for but the big win is that by God’s grace everyone was home with their families that night.”