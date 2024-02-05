Close shave: Area carvers make the cut at Snowfest

By David Fleet

Editor

Frankenmuth — Some rather warm January temperatures did not cool an area snow carving team who recently chipped in for top honors at Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth Jan. 24-28.

HomeTeam II turned a six-by-six-by-10 feet block of snow into Fáfnir’s Castle. The local carvers were among 20 teams statewide that competed through two days of rain and upper 30 degree temperatures. The win earned the team a spot to carve at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting competition at Winter Fest in Lake Geneva, Wis.

The sculpture reflects the story of Fáfnir, a German legend about a man who was cursed to become a dragon as he became ensnared in his own greed. The castle is a symbol of the world, while the dragon represents how people wrap around the things of the world.

Two area teams also competed among the 19 high school teams who carved at Frankenmuth.

Local Hometeam Team A, carved an owl and finished 13th overall and Hometeam Team B placed seventh overall.