DAR Good Citizen award

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Jan. 26, the Genesee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the annual winners of the Good Citizen awards at the ELGA Credit Union banquet room, 6019 Grand Pointe Blvd. Grand Blanc.

This year Goodrich Senior Marcella Merkel was among 17 Genesee area students awarded who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities.

Merkel, a member of the National Honor Society, yearbook staff and dance team, is planning on attending a small Michigan college after graduation to study art education and digital design.

Merkel also assists at teaching dance at her studio, Memorial Day flag distribution and headstones washing at Great Lakes National Cemetery. She’s also a member of the GHS Feminist Club, raising funds for the YWCA Greater Flint and the GHS Free Pantry.

Requirements for the students selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen include dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. In addition, an essay is required for the award.

The focus of this year’s essay was, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.”

The essays answered the question in two hours, within 550 words: What are the civic responsibilities of good citizens and why are these duties, activities and behaviors important to the shaping of the America you hope to experience?

Carol Powers is a member of the Genesee chapter DAR.

“The Genesee Chapter DAR is pleased to sponsor this yearly contest which showcases the many hard working talented seniors in Genesee County High Schools,” said Powers, an Atlas Township resident.